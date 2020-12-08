Man Shot As He Was Walking

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot yesterday morning.

Police said sometime around 11.50am, a man and two women were walking north along Market Street.

As they got near the intersection of Brougham Street, they were approached by a group of males. One of the men produced a handgun and discharged it in the direction of the trio, injuring the male.

The victim was taken to hospital, and police said his condition was not known up to press time. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

An investigation is continuing.