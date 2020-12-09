All On The Same Team With A Gift Of Tablets

THE District Grand Lodge Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas Football Association have responded to the appeals of the Ministry of Education to assist in the education of students.

On Monday, the ministry accepted 300 tablets from the corporate donors.

The District Grand Lodge, in partnership with Masonic Charitable Foundation, Royal Victoria Lodge No 443 and Aliv, donated 200 tablets. The District Grand Lodge also made a donation of 50 tablets for the Ministry of Education, Youth, Culture and Library Services in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Bahamas Football Association donated 100 tablets.

Executives and members of the Bahamas Football Association, Aliv and the District Grand Lodge attended Monday’s event.

Jeffrey Lloyd, minister of education, expressed gratitude for the generosity displayed by the organisations.

“You have come forth with great generosity and philanthropy to meet this phenomenal goal of 36,000 devices. We’re well on the way, we’re not there yet. The ambition was to raise $1m we’re over $300,000 toward that goal with more coming every day. In addition to the funding, you provided the actual physical device for our children,” said Mr Lloyd.