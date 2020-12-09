Plea For More Food Aid In Bain And Grants Town

OFFICIALS from the Feeding Bain Grants Town project said they are bracing for a significant increase in the demand for food assistance by residents in the months ahead.

Operating since March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, the feeding initiative is a partnership between Mt Olive Baptist Church and the Bain Grants Town Advancement Association.

Although initially designed to provide supplementary food to residents of the Over-the-Hill area, people from throughout New Providence and some of the Family Islands have benefitted from the more than 12,000 food packages distributed to date, organisers said.

Rev C B Moss, director of the project, expects that going forward the need for assistance will become more critical for a number of reasons, including the cutback or closure of some of the previous donor entities.

Additionally, official identification is required from recipients by some providers which forces a large number of undocumented immigrants to rely on the Feeding Bain Grants Town project which requires no identification, organisers of the programme said.

Rev Moss thanked those who have donated to the initiative so far, but says more help is needed.

He said food or financial assistance should be sent to Mt Olive Baptist Church. Interested donors are asked to call 325-7909 or 328-8984.