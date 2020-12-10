Atlantis Staff Excited To Return

EMPLOYEES of Atlantis said they were overwhelmed and excited to return to work Thursday for the first time in months.

Atlantis executives welcomed 2,500 employees, applauding them as they entered the resort grounds.

The partial re-opening followed a near nine-month shutdown due to COVID-19, with the Royal Towers, The Reef and Harborside timeshare complexes among the facilities that will open first.

Photos courtesy of Atlantis

