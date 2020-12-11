By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old man accused of killing his grandmother and attempting to kill his mother last week was charged with murder and attempted murder in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Rico Pratt appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after he was accused of killing Pastor Gelena Pratt on December 4.

The prosecution argued that the accused also attempted to murder Gelena’s daughter, Aretha Pratt, that same day.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters at the scene that police were alerted to the incident shortly before 10am on December 4.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered a woman’s body lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom.

During the hearing, Pratt was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to April 22 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.