Infant Taken To Hospital After Being Abandoned

Police are investigating after an infant was found abandoned on Saturday.
Shortly after 11am, police received a report from an anonymous caller that construction workers had found the infant wrapped in a blanket at the Church of Nazarene.
Officers responded and on their arrival they were shown the newborn with his umbilical cord still attached. The child was taken to hospital for medical attention.
