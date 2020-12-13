Two Dead After Separate Traffic Accidents

Two men are dead after separate traffic accidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, a man died after a crash in Grand Bahama.

According to reports, a white Mercedes Benz, with a man driving, and a red Honda Accord Coupe, with a man driving and two passengers, were involved in the incident on East Sunrise Highway and Waterfall Drive at around 6pm.

Officers from the Fire Department were called to the scene and assisted in the extraction of both drivers using the “Jaws of Life”.

The man driving the Honda Accord was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The two passengers and the other driver were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital and are in serious but stable condition.

In the second incident, a driver was killed in Abaco.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm, police were called to the S.C Bootle Highway just east of the little Abaco Bridge, after an accident involving a truck. The driver apparently lost control off the vehicle, it overturned and he was ejected from the truck. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor at the Marsh Harbour Clinic.