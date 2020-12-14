Juvenile Injured In Drive-By Shooting

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Saturday shooting that left a juvenile male in hospital.

Officials said shortly after 10am, police received reports of gunshots in the Jack Fish Drive area.

“Officers while responding came across a private vehicle en route to the hospital with a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” police reported.

“Investigations revealed that a mother and her son were visiting a friend on Jack Fish Drive when a small vehicle with two occupants pulled up and opened fire in their direction, injuring her son.”

The young victim is currently listed in serious condition. Police did not release the age of the victim. Investigations are continuing.