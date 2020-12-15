Atlantis Back - But Some Staff Still Need Help

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island reopened to much fanfare last week, some workers who have not yet returned to work are still relying on government assistance.

The mega resort welcomed about 2,500 employees back to its property on Thursday, however those who are still waiting on a call back say they are struggling to make ends meet.

The Tribune met Abagail Ingraham, an Atlantis employee, at the Department of Social Services where she was seeking food assistance.

The 56-year-old told The Tribune this was her third or fourth visit to the Baillou Hill Road location since March for a $100 voucher.

“Well, I give thanks to what I have and with whatever they give me,” she told The Tribune. “What I try to do is stock up on what I could get like canned goods and then... maybe I’ll get the ham and the turkey until work calls me back... I just do with what I have.

“It’s just me, my aunt and my brother that live together. My brother is presently unemployed as well. My aunt is in retirement so basically what I get is to provide (for everyone in the household).”

She anticipates being called back to work sometime soon.

“They know what they’re doing as far as what the needs are for the job and so I would assume that shortly they will call me back, but until then I’ll just have to make do with what I have and with friends and family members giving to me as well I’m able to get by,” the 56-year-old added.

She was not the only Atlantis employee at the department. A mother-of-two was there for food vouchers as well.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, didn’t show any animosity and appeared understanding of the situation with her employer.

“I know everybody can’t go back at one time but at least Atlantis contributed some (Christmas) bonuses to people so that was very thoughtful on their behalf,” she said.

She also got a bonus which the worker admitted has been a help. Despite that, the worker is aware there won’t be much shopping during this Christmas season and she is trying not to dwell too much on her dilemma.

“If you got life, I could find food for the kids. So that’s a plus,” she said. “I just try not to think about the struggle too much because that will play with your mind.”