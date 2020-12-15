Nygard Charged With Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Offences In U.S.

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE United States Department of Justice has charged Peter Nygard with sex trafficking and racketeering offences.

A nine-page indictment charging the 79-year-old with alleged crimes "arising out of a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada, among other locations," was unsealed on Tuesday.

Mr Nygard was taken into custody on Monday in Winnipeg, Canada by Canadian authorities after the US requested that a provisional arrest warrant be issued, according to the Department of Justice.

