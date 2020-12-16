Man Accused Of Sex With 14-Year-Old Girl

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who was accused of having sex with a teenage girl over the course of three months was yesterday denied bail ahead of his trial.

Godfrey Gray was accused of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl sometime between December 1 and 5.

The prosecution argued the accused also had sex with the girl sometime in October and November when she was just 13-years-old.

During his hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Grey was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to April 21 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Due to the nature of the charges, he was denied bail and remanded to prison until that time.

Before Gray was taken into custody, his attorney Ian Cargill told the magistrate his client had been beaten while in police custody and had sustained an injury to one of his eyes.

Magistrate Ferguson- Pratt said she would make a note of the claims.