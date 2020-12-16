Man ‘Attacked Woman With Cutlass’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN ELEUTHERA man who was accused of assaulting a woman with a cutlass was yesterday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Keith Coakley appeared before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister after he was accused of threatening to kill and assaulting a woman with a cutlass in Harbour Island on December 13.

The prosecution also alleged the accused threatened to harm a man sometime in October and breached the curfew on August 8.

During the hearing, Coakley denied all of the allegations and the matter was adjourned to January 20 to be heard before a circuit Magistrate in Harbour Island.

In the meantime, Coakley was granted $3,500 bail.