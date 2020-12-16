‘We’Re Ensuring Every Aircraft Is Compliant’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.met

THE Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority said the agency is focused on ensuring every aircraft is compliant with regulations.

Director General Michael Allen released a statement after being contacted about a video on social media which claimed Bahamian pilots were being grounded.

While not specifically responding to the video, Mr Allen said: “The Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas is dedicated to guaranteeing the safety and security of the Bahamian public. To this end, the Authority is committed to taking all steps necessary to ensure that every aircraft, including foreign registered aircraft, operating within The Bahamas are completely compliant with aviation safety and security regulations.”

Meanwhile, the video which made the rounds yesterday featured a man who complained that pilots were being grounded.

“Authorities have just grounded all Bahamian registered aircraft pilots,” the man claimed. “I think this is discrimination against the Bahamian pilots in this country. This is happening live here at General Aviation in Nassau, Bahamas.

“All Bahamian pilots have been grounded. Put on a no-fly zone for what reason? We don’t know. They just distributed a list.. .a list down from the control tower grounding all Bahamian pilots here at General Aviation and (registered) aircrafts.”