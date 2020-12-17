27 New Cases In Two Days

A TOTAL of 27 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday eight cases were recorded in New Providence and eight were in Grand Bahama.

Of the new cases, ten were male and six female. There are currently 12 cases in hospital, with one in intensive care.

On Wednesday, there were 11 cases, with six in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama, two in Eleuthera and one location pending. Of those cases three were men, and eight women.

The country’s death count also increased by one this week to 164, after a 55-year-old New Providence woman died on December 13.

Her death marked the first COVID-19 death since early November.

The country now has 7,714 cases with 1,404 of them being active. The Ministry of Health said 6,087 cases have recovered.