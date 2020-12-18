Broadcasting Corporation Executive Chairman Says Focus Is To Keep Staff Employed

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

AMID the threat of industrial action over money owed, Executive Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Fred Gottlieb told the press that his only focus is to protect the jobs of staff.

On Friday, the Bahamas Communication and Public Offices Union held a press conference on the grounds of BCB about money owed to workers. A few days earlier, BCB staff walked off the job causing a news show not to air at its regular time. It is claimed that a lump sum, increment and sick incentive payments were long past due and the staff simply ran out of patience.

Presidents of the Water and Sewerage Management Union and Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union were also present at the press conference held outside of the corporation’s main gate to show solidarity to the BCPOU and its president, Dino Rolle.

“Here we are at the end of the year when there is another outstanding obligation that came to a head this month,” Mr Rolles said. “The union’s position has always been, if management was paying those long outstanding obligations in installments, they would not have been in the dire situations that they are right now.

“So they continue to let those things pile up. So management wants to take the position where they do not want to say anything to the union. You have an outstanding obligation this very month, but you don’t say anything to the union.”

As Mr Rolle was explaining the issues at BCB, its General Manager Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs approached the press pool in her vehicle, speeding, blowing her horn and not seeming to brake. Press members had to scurry to safety as she drove through the gate. Minutes later, Chairman Gottlieb approached the area, also in a vehicle. He greeted the union and the press politely and promised to return to the gate, which he did.

When he returned with the general manager, he first asked Mr Rolle if he had permission to conduct a press conference at the gate of the BCB, to which Mr Rolle said he didn’t need to ask permission.

“I think you do, actually, but that’s another issue,” said Mr Gottlieb responding to the BCPOU president. “I only have one thing to say, ladies and gentlemen. I speak, obviously, on behalf of the board as the executive chairman and I also speak on behalf of executive management. We are trying to do everything we can in these difficult financial times that are very challenging for the government, and the country as a whole, to keep the corporation financially sustainable and thereby to insure that the staff continues to be employed.

“I am only saying this once, so if you didn’t get it, you didn’t get it. To keep the staff employed! And, in that vein I would just like to point out that there are a lot of people that are unemployed in this country right now; a lot of whom can’t keep food on their table. So our focus is to keep the corporation financially viable, so that we can move forward and as I’ve said to protect the jobs of the staff that are currently working for the corporation. And, we will continue to do that, and that’s all I have to say.”

However, Mr Rolle took Mr Gottlieb’s words as a threat and vowed that his members’ patience had run out. Earlier he indicated that in the coming days, there might be industrial action.

“The union will act responsibility, but we will not have our rights trampled on,” Mr Rolle said. “That will not happen. I sense there is a threat in Mr Gottlieb’s statement, but I am not swayed by that. My members have been exceptionally patient and that patience has run out. He has exhausted that patience and we will get together as a group and we will determine what our next move will be.

“You have a contractual obligation to us and to our members. You also have an obligation to come and speak to the union. If you can’t meet your obligations, then you must come and speak to the employee representative and that’s us. Management failed to do that and my members here at the Broadcasting Corporation see it as a blatant disrespect and disregard over what they have endured over the past several months.”

President of BUSAWU, Dwayne Woods, apologised in advance to the public for “any inconvenience caused” as he hinted towards combined industrial action.

“We are here to join forces with them to fight a common cause. This is just a prelude to stage two as the BUSAWU would have announced over the past two weeks,” Mr Woods said. “We would like to apologise to the general public for any inconvenience caused as we try to get these matters resolved. We are looking forward to resolution and not war.

“We will collaborate over the weekend and you will see the trade union movement coming out in a united force. “I don’t want to pre-empt any action, but I will say we look forward to the government coming to the table and resolving these matters. We are not standing here in a threatening manner, but we are calling out the prime minister, to step up to the plate and resolve these humanistic matters of concern.”