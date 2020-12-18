Four Charged With Drug Possession In Freeport

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Four men were charged with drug possession in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Kisnell George, 39; Collin Bain, 48; both of Eight Mile Rock, were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, and Levi Missick, 36, of EMR, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

They appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court 1. The trio pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined $850 or six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Joshua Oliver, of Grenada Avenue, Freeport, pleaded not guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and was granted $1,500 bail with one suretor.

The matter was adjourned to March 1, 2021.

In other court matters, John Marvin Gaitor, 41, of Riviera Village, Lucaya, was charged with two counts of stealing.

He appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted $2,500 bail on each count, and the matter was adjourned to the March 1, 2021.