The Need For Speed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE United States Embassy in Nassau donated six Mercury Verado boat engines to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Bahamas Customs Marine Unit yesterday in a move meant to strengthen the country’s fight against drug trafficking and other related crimes following Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19’s impact.

The high-performance 350HP outboard engines, estimated at over $168,000, were presented during a hand-over and commissioning ceremony at RBPF Police Training College on University Drive yesterday.

During a brief ceremony, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle described the new addition to the RBPF’s fleet as a “significant weapon” that will aid the law enforcement agency in its crime efforts.

Four of the engines will serve as replacements for engines on the 41-foot Apostle SAFE boat Marine Interceptor the United States donated to the Marine Support Services Unit on Grand Bahama in March 2013, while the remaining two will be transferred to the Bahamas Customs Marine Unit in Freeport.

“This is a significant weapon in our arsenal of marine assets as this vessel will now be re-deployed to Grand Bahama and will join its sister vessels that are stationed in New Providence, Exuma and Inagua and we complete the quadrant,” Commissioner Rolle said.

The police chief also thanked the US government through its embassy for the donation, which he said signifies a strong partnership between the two countries.

“Today’s presentation of these engines show the depth and the level of commitment of the Royal Bahamas Police Force as we seek to stomp out illicit drug trafficking activities in and throughout our borders,” he said.

“With the commissioning of these engines, we are able to add another apostle marine interceptor vessel to our marine fleet. This will go a long way in assisting with the interdiction of drug traffickers as they attempt to enter and navigate Bahamian waters and perform rescue operations as necessary.”

Bahamas Customs Superintendent Tyrone Sands, who also present during yesterday’s ceremony, added: “This somehow solidifies the comradery, the fellowship, the partnership that has transpired between our two agencies and so it is in this light that we are delighted.”

International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Director at the US Embassy, Garrett Wilkerson noted that officials were happy to donate the engines to the RBPF and are hoping it will be a great help that benefits both nations.

He said: “It is in times like these that friendship is more important than ever and indeed, the Bahamas is a neighbour and a very long-time friend and we hope that these engines will help get this big old boat back on the water helping to fight crime and helping to keep safe the people of both of our nations.”