Teenage Fight Ends In Court Hearing

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER who denied hurting another youngster in a fight last week was yesterday granted $3,500 bail ahead of his trial.

The 15-year-old appeared before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister after he was accused of causing harm to another teenager on Wilton Street on December 10.

During the arraignment he pleaded not guilty to one count of causing harm and the matter was adjourned to December 29 to be heard before the juvenile court.

In the meantime, the accused was granted $3,500 bail.

Yesterday, another juvenile appeared before Magistrate Armbrister after he was accused of acting in a disorderly manner, using obscene language and resisting lawful arrest earlier this month.

The prosecution alleged that the 17-year-old committed the offences while he was in the parking lot of Marathon Mall on December 7.

During his hearing, he denied all of the allegations and his case was adjourned to December 29 to be heard before the juvenile court.

The teenager was also granted $3,500 bail in the interim.