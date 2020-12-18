Tourism Rebound To Be 'Slower Than We Want'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A senior tourism executive yesterday warned that The Bahamas' rebound will be "slower than we want it to be" despite Atlantis moving to expand its re-opening with The Cove's February 11 return.

Fred Lounsberry, the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board's president, said Baha Mar's return yesterday - along with Atlantis expanding its re-opening through The Cove - was what all industry stakeholders have been waiting for over the past nine months.

He said: “We need all of our properties open. I know it's been a slow, slow process, but Baha Mar is a great addition. Sandals will be a great addition when they open in January. It all adds up. It's all important that we have that critical mass of properties, with a wide variety of properties.”

Mr Lounsberry warned, however, that the tourism industry's rebound will be slower than anticipated. He said: “I think our momentum is going to be slower than we want it to be. I think that's what you're probably hearing from everybody; that it's going to be a very, very slow return, but hopefully by the time we get into March and April, we're seeing a more significant uptick.”

Meanwhile Muna Issa, SuperClubs Breezes managing director, told Tribune Business: “We are very happy that Baha Mar has re-opened. Hopefully now that Baha Mar and Atlantis have re-opened the airlines will increase the frequency of their flights, and that will in turn give us a boost.”

Describing the two mega resorts’ re-opening as a “chicken and egg” scenario, where they will drive the airlift to bring more tourists as demand ramps up, she added: “If there are flights I will open a hotel, or if there are hotel rooms the flights will come.

"In this case, with flights operating at a loss they need a variety of accommodations so they can fill the seats. So now that the casino hotels are open I am fairly confident flights should increase.”

Wesley Ferguson, the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union's president, said Baha Mar's return, together with the Cove joining the Royal Towers, the Reef and Harborside timeshare complex in early February, is “definitely exciting”.

He said his members were looking forward to a “good Christmas” as there was a “glimmer of hope”, especially since his union has worked out an arrangement with Baha Mar and Atlantis for taxis to be the preferred mode of transportation for the “bubble” concept.

Mr Ferguson said: “We have very little competition out there, and with the exception of those who might have some kind of pre-arranged transportation or pre-arranged busses, we don’t have any qualms with that. For the most part, I think about 80 percent of the jobs are going directly to taxi cabs.”

Jaimie Lewis, owner/operator of Islands Tours, said he does not see anything different now that Atlantis and Baha Mar are open. He added: “Given that this is a bubble environment, I don't see any activity coming out any time, but it's important that they get it right so I'm rooting for them.”

Mr Lewis is still waiting for the cruise ships to return, which is where the bulk of his customers come from. He acknowledged this may not happen until April next year.