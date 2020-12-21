Leading The Way

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
NURSE Ramanda Lee became one of the first Bahamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine last Friday, pushing aside her initial scepticism.
The 34-year-old grew up in New Providence but moved to the United States about nine years ago and currently works as a nurse at the Jackson South Medical Center in Florida. The Jackson Health System has received over 19,000 vaccines that are being distributed throughout its hospitals.
“My hospital, we got thrown into the whole COVID situation that was going on and what prompted me to get the vaccine was just seeing what the patients and families have been going through,” Nurse Lee told The Tribune. “I felt personally that it was a step in the right direction to be one of the first people to get the vaccine.”
Receiving the Pfizer vaccine, she said, was a simple, non-extraordinary process.
“It was just like every other vaccination that you’ve done,” she said. “They registered me because it is a new vaccine and they want you to wait 15 to 30 minutes to see if you have a reaction. When I didn’t have a reaction, they let me back to work. This is day three now and while there is soreness to the injection site which is normal, I’ve had no effects.”
Receiving a vaccine would ordinarily not be newsworthy, but the COVID-19 jab has been the subject of intense misinformation for months which has discouraged many.
Nurse Lee said for a while, even she was sceptical about the new drug.
“I was a little sceptical at first to get it just because of all the information that has been circulating through the internet and social media,” she said. “It does put a fear in you. I was going back and forth with my husband about getting it and doing my own research to decide what I would do. I thought to myself, ‘should I wait, should I see what side effects are going to happen’ and I was like, I’m a nurse, I’m taught to look up evidence-based articles and research and see what’s out there. Why am I going to believe what someone on Instagram is telling me and they’re not even a medical expert?”
Nurse Lee said she encountered sceptics even among family and friends.
“I had a lot of conversations with my immediate family,” she said. “The internet and social media have become a huge downfall for us in terms of correct knowledge and misinformation being spread. When I talked to family and friends about it, they said ‘oh they will inject microchips into you. Oh it’s the mark of the beast.’ How many things in the last 34 years have they said, ‘oh it’s the mark of the beast’?”
A video of Nurse Lee receiving the shot prompted negative remarks on social media.
“Some people say they don’t believe I got it because they don’t see the needle going into my arm,” she said. “A video I posted was put on a Bahamian Facebook page and people were saying they don’t see it injecting. Growing up in the Bahamas, we all have our immunisation cards. We’ve gotten the Tetanus shot, we get the Hep B shots, you get polio shots. Come on people, we’re trying to do better for each other. You can have your feelings, but you don’t have to spread negativity when it’s something that’s so groundbreaking.”
More like this story
- EDITORIAL: Let the courts rule on oil drilling
- Bahamians both cautious and optimistic about potential COVID vaccine
- NURSE’S FEARS AS SHE BATTLED COVID: Bernadette’s ordeal left in recording shows that she prayed she’d survive
- The medical blunders which cost Elizabeth Dupuch-Carron her son
- Long Island woman died of heart attack, say relatives
Comments
tribanon 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
Nurse Lee is no doubt just another young A+ educated Bahamian who found she had to flee an increasingly oppressive and hostile Bahamas to make a better life for herself and her familily in the US.
Our country's brain-drain has been going on for more than four decades now as our best and brightest Bahamians seek to be part of other societies around the world where one stands a much better chance of being properly rewarded for what they know as opposed to who they know.
JokeyJack 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
Absolutely correct. Our curriculum for the BGCSE exams is unbelievably stupid. In fact, we need a new adjective to describe how stupid they are.
joeblow 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
A far greater issue is when will our leaders stop flights from the UK, with a new mutated strain of COVID-19 and all! Based on their track record, probably after it is already here !
TalRussell 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
Receiving a vaccine would ordinarily not be newsworthy, excepting that the only local individual the media could locate was being injecting remotely 186.71 miles distant as the crow flies but has ties to the colony was someone who got photographed injecting with the COVID-19 vaccine but is a nonresident PopoulacesOrdinary at large over in Miami, Florida, a republican state that has become ground zero for holding the trophy as the worst state in America for its lack response to COVID-19.
In meantime, we colony's minister of health is still out there shopping the Dollar Stores of the world looking to buy batch vaccines on the cheap. This too good example journalistic reporting makes up.Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote, a slow twice for not?
JokeyJack 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Tal, we can't afford to administer the first vaccine - the cooling costs are too high. If you see that they do the first one, rest assured we will never see any invoices.
TalRussell 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
My Comrade Jokey, for everything COVID-19 vaccine, nothing goin' happen until after permission be's authorized from the office the central authority's joint secretary.
JokeyJack 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
" When I talked to family and friends about it, they said ‘oh they will inject microchips into you. Oh it’s the mark of the beast.’ How many things in the last 34 years have they said, ‘oh it’s the mark of the beast’?”"
IT IS THE MARK OF THE BEAST because you will not be able to buy or sell without it. You will not be able to enter into food stores without your vaccination card. You will not be able to go into government offices to renew your driver's license etc without it. You will not be able to fly on any planes without it, not even enter the airport. You will not be able to go to the movie theatre or any motels or any place worth going (yes, in the Bahamas) without your health proof card.
Most employers will also required employees to be vaccinated in order to work.
So, as the Bible said, you either receive the mark - or die of starvation.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID