Bahamian Dies In Custody Of U.S. Immigration

ANTHONY Jones, a Bahamian, died on December 17 while in the custody of US Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez, Mississippi.

In a news release dated December 18, ICE reported the preliminary cause of death is a heart attack and the 51-year-old was pronounced dead that morning.

“Anthony Jones, 51, was pronounced dead at 9.59am (CST) by medical professionals responding to the Adams County Detention Centre emergency room, where Jones had sought treatment that morning.”

ICE said Mr Jones illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location and was pending removal from the country at the time of his death.

ICE noted: “On April 3, 2006, he was transferred into ICE custody from the Florida Department of Corrections and placed into immigration proceedings. On Nov 8, 2006, an immigration judge (IJ) with the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) ordered Jones removed from the United States to the Bahamas, however, prior to being able to carry out his removal, he was released on an order of supervision as ICE was unable to secure a valid travel document in order to effect his removal.

“Following Jones’ arrest for aggravated battery in Broward County, Florida, on Sept 1, 2009, ICE lodged a detainer with the Broward County Jail. Jones entered ICE custody on Oct 6, 2009 and was released Oct 16, 2009 on an order of supervision pending issuance of travel documents.

“On April 11, 2019, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Miami officers took Jones into custody at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, following his arrest for battery domestic violence. On Oct 2, 2019, Jones was transferred to the Adams County Detention Center.”

In September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two Bahamians had died abroad. Student Kani Rahming was shot and killed in Texas while the body of Judith Taylor was found on a rail line in Canada.