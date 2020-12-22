Baseball Tournament Brings Economic Boost To Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Grand Bahama received hosted a world-class international youth baseball tournament from December 17 until yesterday.

The five-day event brought players and their families from four countries, and injected about $1m into the island’s economy.

Teams from the Dominican Republic, Columbia, Canada, the United States, and The Bahamas competed in the New Balance Future Star Series (NBFSS) 2020 World Combine international baseball tournament at the Emera Caribbean Baseball Park, off Queens Highway.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA), along with the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) and iElite Sports Academy, of Nassau, were the sponsors.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority said the tournament provided “a vital opportunity for many Grand Bahama businesses that continue to be challenged by the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian, and compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 emergency order”.

Local hotels, transportation providers, restaurants and tour operators were able to “take advantage of the influx of players and families who will bring an anticipated $1m to the island’s economy”, the statement said.

GBPC restored the Baseball Park, that was severely impacted by Dorian, into a world-class facility to host the tournament.

Philcher Grant, director of group corporate affairs and government relations at GBPA, said the World Combine tournament is an annual event that attracts skilled young athletes from around the world.

“We worked with iElite Sports Academy to have Grand Bahama host this much-anticipated tournament,” she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was closed to the general public.

She said many tourism-related businesses, including Pelican Bay Hotel and Taino Beach Resort, the Car Rental Association, H Forbes Charter Services and others benefited.

“We expect food and beverage providers and retailers of all kinds will see increased business during the five-day tournament. It’s our most significant opportunity since the pandemic hit for our economy to begin to turn around,” she said.

Organiser Jeremy Booth said they were pleased to have brought the event to Grand Bahama.

“We were extremely excited to hold this long-awaited event in The Bahamas. We’re thankful for the group efforts and… I am looking forward to exploring the possibility of building a long term relationship in Grand Bahama, as the Island’s geographical location is ideal for tournament organisers and participants alike.”

Geron Sands, president and co-founder of iElite Sports Academy, said the event provided an opportunity to reach two of this year’s key goals – it gave children a sporting and development opportunity they otherwise may not have, and supported the growth of baseball in The Bahamas. Other sponsors of the NBFSS 2020 World Combine international baseball tournament included Cable Bahamas, Sanitation Services and B&B Galaxy.