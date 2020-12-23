Alicia Wallace: It’S Okay To Enjoy Christmas

By ALICIA WALLACE

MOST people say it doesn’t feel like Christmas week. There isn’t much holiday spirit in the air, but we are doing the best we can to feel and look festive.

Christmas is almost like a treat dangling at the end of the year, encouraging us to keep going. For most of this year, we had no idea what it would look like and probably convinced ourselves that it would not matter. People joked that the prime minister would cancel Christmas, punishing us for bad behaviour. Instead, restrictions have been relaxed. Hotels have been allowed to reopen. Some people are back to work. There are Christmas trees, lights, holiday markets, salon bookings, busy stores, and cards being swiped. Christmas really is happening, and it’s okay to try to enjoy it.

As people go about making the holidays bright for themselves and loved ones, there is a lot of judgment going around.

“Ain’ they say they broke? Why the mall full?”

“Y’all on food assistance, but buying Christmas tree? Make it make sense.”

There are two things to keep in mind here. The first is that we do not know that the same people in need of assistance are now shopping, nor do we know what they are purchasing. It is possible that these groups of people — those in need of assistance and those out shopping — have a much smaller intersection than others assume. It is also possible that they are making necessary purchases. They may have saved money from small ventures, received assistance from family members and friends, or waited for prices to be reduced. We do not know their stories or what they are facing at this time. We do not gain responsibility points by judging other people.

The second point to remember is that everyone deserves joy. We all like to have a treat every now and then, even if it’s a small cup of ice cream on a warm day. For some reason, many of us have bought into the idea that we have earned the right to enjoy anything. We work to get paid, and only the people who earn enough should be allowed to spend money on recreation. That is just as troubling as the idea that the only way to access joy is to make a purchase. We have to understand that there are other ways to celebrate, have fun, and appreciate one another. The holidays, however, may not be the best time to try to unlearn the habit of buying joy and love. It has been a rough year, and we all need a break. We do need to learn, very quickly, that our value is beyond the work we do and the money we earn, and we cannot decide what anyone else deserves based on what they have.

This year, we really need to focus on some intangible gifts that will benefit us as well as those around us.

Empathy. Try to understand other people, their situations, and their behaviour. Resist the temptation to judge. Anyone can do that. The goal is to both understand and share their feelings. Develop emotional intelligence by engaging in the conscious practice of asking yourself why someone in a certain set of circumstances may have behaved in a particular way. When you see someone who is unemployed (due to the COVID-19 crisis) spending money, what are your first thoughts? If you assume they are irresponsible, you are making a judgment. To be empathetic is to put yourself in their position. “If I had not been working for months and received small amounts of money from NIB, why would I be shopping?” There are many possible answers. A friend gave you money for Christmas, you need to replace your only frying pan, your child has outgrown their shoes, you need fertilizer for your home garden, your therapist suggested you get a journal, you still have to eat every day, someone invested in your business idea and you need the supplies, or you found money in a jacket pocket. Any of these things could be true for any person who you may ordinarily deem undeserving of any opportunity to spend money. Empathy is putting your judgment side, seeking to understand someone else’s situation and decision-making process, and sharing their feelings. Seek to be empathetic. Community support. We need to go beyond observing and lamenting the challenges we see around us. It is important to develop a sense of responsibility for each other and acknowledge that we are either engaged or disengaged as a community. Over the past year, we have seen how dependent we are on each other for survival, particularly in trying times, and how quickly things can go downhill when one piece of the puzzle is missing. We have to do more than show up after a disaster. We need to be engaged in prevention work, fostering strong relationships and ensuring that structures are in place for ongoing communication, activities, and support. We need to be visible and accessible to members of our communities and be prepared to ask for, receive, and offer help when needed. At times like this, those who have should concern themselves with sharing with those who do not. Find ways to show up for others.

Missing Junkanoo on Bay Street

The holiday season is generally a joyous time for most of us, whether or not we are religious. Some are able to make more money and some are able to get more time off.

For some, work hours remain the same, but work days are much quieter because so many people are out of office.

From mid-December to the early part of January, people are largely checked out.

For those who enjoy shopping and gift-giving, it is an even more exciting time. They want to get deals, guess what they may receive, and try to get the best possible gift for their loved ones. For many, it is more about time with family than anything else. This year is definitely different.

For me, Junkanoo is the best part of the season. I look forward to, after only a few hours of sleep, making my way to Bay Street on Boxing Day morning.

There is nothing like sitting on the bleachers, arguing with strangers about the best group, and complaining about the wait time until we are all dancing, singing, and chanting together as each group makes its way past us, only to return to arguments about who really left it all on Bay.

The combination of competition and camaraderie is unusual and hilarious, and it definitely helps to keep us awake during the lulls of the parade.

For many of us, Junkanoo is a source of pride and joy. It is one of the greatest expressions of creativity, skill, and passion. While the cancellation is understandable, it is still upsetting. We want an alternative. We want a creative solution. With no Junkanoo parade on Bay Street this holiday season, there is no real marker of the holidays.

Fortunately, Junkanoo World and Barabbas & the Tribe are presenting a drive-thru Junkanoo experience on Horseshoe Drive in Oakes Field. It is taking place at 7pm and 7.40pm nightly leading up to Christmas Day, and then again leading up to New Year’s Day.

It’s a great way to get a bit of the Junkanoo experience from the comfort and safety of our own vehicles.

We are fortunate to have a cultural experience we love so deeply, and people so committed to it that they find ways to keep it going and growing.

Hopefully we will be able to return to Bay Street for full parades and friendly banter soon.