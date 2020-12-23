‘Concerned Over Nygard? Not Me’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he is “not concerned” about legal action brought against Peter Nygard in the United States.

He was asked during the PLP’s end of year press conference yesterday if he ever heard about misconduct by Nygard and if the PLP regrets accepting money from the fashion mogul.

“My position in respect to what I heard or not heard about him is that I’m more concerned about what this election is going to be about,” he said.

“I’m not concerned about a foreign action that has been brought against a foreign person who may have had an interest in the Bahamas. I’m concerned about the livelihood of Bahamians and the future of our Bahamians and that is what I will be about,” Mr Davis said.

“I’m not going to be involved in the lies that are going to be spun by the FNM and their surrogates. I will not stand idly by and allow the PLP to be scandalised. I will be responding to them when appropriate, but I will not be dealing with that subject matter to be distracted from what is needed in this country.

“We need to understand the economic crisis that we are in. We need to understand the challenges that COVID poses and may continue to pose and we have to deal with how we grow this economy to ensure that we alleviate and bring relief to our Bahamian people. And you as reporters ought to be concerned about what the issues are in this country and not be distracted by lies.”

In a Twitter post last week, Mr Davis said allegations against Nygard in a new US indictment are “extremely serious and disturbing and should be pursued to the full extent of the law.”

“We hope the women involved receive justice,” he tweeted.

The Southern District of New York filed an indictment last week Tuesday that alleged that Nygard participated in a “decades-long pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada, among other locations.” Nygard has been charged with various racketeering and sexual assault offences.

The Tribune has reported extensively over the years about Nygard’s legal issues and connections to local politicians.

The long-time Lyford Cay resident once bragged that he gave the PLP $5 million in the lead-up to the 2012 general election.

In 2013, Mr Nygard released an eight-minute celebration of the PLP’s 2012 election victory titled “Nygard Takes Bahamas Back.” In the video, Mr Nygard congratulates a group of PLP Cabinet ministers on winning the 2012 general election after the members visited Nygard Cay. The PLP politicians in the video included Mr Davis, and other former ministers such as Shane Gibson, Damian Gomez, Alfred Gray, Jerome Fitzgerald and Kenred Dorsett.

Despite his ties to the PLP over the years, last week PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell claimed Nygard has also contributed money to the FNM’s political campaign.