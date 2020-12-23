EDITOR, The Tribune.

Yay! Road Traffic has opened its cashless inspection station on West Bay Street after many months of nightmares at the sports centre.

And the Road Traffic and Registrar General’s Departments are to be digitised during the first quarter of 2021, allowing for driver’s license renewals and making it possible to obtain birth certificates and marriage certificates online.

Now that’s progress. Well done!

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

December 22, 2020