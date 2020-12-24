Man Who Slapped Coworker Ordered To Keep The Peace For A Year

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

An ABACO man who slapped his coworker during an argument on the job was yesterday ordered to keep the peace for one year.

Ashton Forbes, 31, was arrested after he assaulted his coworker on December 22.

He admitted to the offence during a hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court heard the incident took place around 4.30pm at Margarita Villas where Rolle and the complainant are employed. The prosecution said at the time, both men got into an argument and Rolle slapped the complainant in his face during the verbal altercation. Rolle’s actions prompted his coworker to file an official complaint with police. Officers investigating the matter arrested the defendant later that afternoon. In an interview with police, he admitted assaulting the man on the day in question.

During the hearing, Rolle was represented by attorney Lennox Colby. He told the magistrate his client is from Abaco but was forced to relocate to New Providence after Hurricane Dorian. He claimed Rolle only slapped his coworker after he was “harassed, pushed and provoked”. Mr Colby also noted how Rolle’s employers only suspended him because they considered the fact that he was provoked on the job.

As a result, after listening to Mr Colby’s plea in mitigation, Magistrate McKinney bound Rolle over to keep the peace for one year. He warned the defendant if he didn’t, he would be fined $500 or risk spending one month on remand.