New Year Weather Synopsis

High Winds & Heavy Seas Advisory

NOAA / NHC Synopsis for the South-West North Atlantic, The Commonwealth of The Bahamas including Cay Sal Bank, San Salvador, Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Inagua and Mayaguana

FOR ALL AREAS: A cold front near Daytona Beach is forecast to stall and weaken tonight as it moves southward towards Bahamas and Greater Antilles

OUTLOOK: Mostly dry, sunny & windy with some scattered to moderate showers.

MARINE ADVISORY: A strong high pressure north of the front will shift east-south-eastward through Friday creating strong trade winds up to gale force (30+ mph) on the west side of the system. A High Seas advisory is in effect with waves expected to peak at 9-12ft on ocean facing side of the eastern most Family Islands of The Bahamas (Eleuthera, Cat Island, Rum Cay, San Salvador, Crooked Island & Mayaguana) with higher waves and swells over the open ocean.

The next cold front will move east of Florida on Saturday, Jan 2nd, 2021.