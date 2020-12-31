Bail Granted For Man Accused Of Fraud

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 41-year-old man who denied defrauding two other men of thousands of dollars was on Thursday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Tomeko Bannister, also known as Tomeko Christie, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with 14 fraud related matters, which the prosecution alleged he committed between May 2019 and December of this year.

During the arraignment, Bannister was charged with seven counts of fraud by false pretenses, four counts of acquisition of the proceeds of criminal conduct, two counts of deceiving a public officer and a single count of concealing the proceeds of criminal conduct.

It is alleged the accused unlawfully obtained $5,300 from Jeffrey Deveaux on October 12, 2019. It is further alleged he defrauded the man of another $6,100 and $4,000 on October 15 and 16 of that same year.

Bannister is also accused of defrauding Frederick Cargill of $17,000, which the prosecution believed he illegally obtained through a Fidelity Bank cheque in July 2019.

He is also accused of unlawfully obtaining another $4,000 and $3,600 from Mr Cargill, which he was alleged to have stolen between May 2019 and January 2020.

The prosecution said the defendant also endeavoured to deceive two police officers to evade the requirements of the law on December 29.

On Thursday, Bannister pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and his case was adjourned to March 31, 2021 for trial.

In the interim, the defendant, who is represented by attorney Jomo Campbell, was granted $9,000 bail.