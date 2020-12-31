Man Jailed For Unlicensed Firearm

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 32-year-old man who was found with an unlicensed firearm was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Thursday.

Prince Atherley was arrested after officers found a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband on December 30.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition during a hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

The court heard that night, officers on mobile patrol near Cambridge Street observed Atherley sitting in a car. The prosecution said the accused appeared to look in the direction of the officers before acting in a suspicious manner.

Officers then approached Atherley and told him he would be searched for dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, they discovered the weapon, which had eight unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition in it. Atherley was subsequently arrested and transported to the Central Detective Unit where he admitted to the offences in an interview with police.

When questioned during the hearing, Atherley told the magistrate he could not give a reason to justify why he had the gun. He insisted it was his first time making the mistake and “promised” it would also be his last.

In response, Magistrate Forbes told him handguns were an offensive weapon which meant that if he had pointed it at someone and pulled the trigger, he would not be in control of what happened next. He also noted the country had developed a violent culture specifically related to weapons that should not be in the hands of average citizens. As a result, he sentenced Atherley to 15 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.