Man Shot Dead Hours After Double Homicide

A MAN was shot dead on Wednesday night just hours after a double homicide in the Pitt Road area.

The Tribune understands the victim is Anthony Jennings aka “Bill”.

Police said they received reports of a shooting after 10pm Wednesday on Malta Street and Guyana Court. The victim, after being shot, ran to a nearby residence for help.

He was taken to hospital via private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries.

In September 2016, Jennings, then a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer, was brought before Magistrate Constance Delancy on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. According to a Tribune report at the time, the allegations stemmed from an alleged argument that occurred on September 25. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Then in December 2017, he and another man were arraigned in Magistrates Court on firearm and ammunition related charges. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, there was an outpour of grief from family members and friends posting about Jennings. A woman who referred to the deceased as her nephew showed a picture of his Associate of Arts Degree in Law and Criminal Justice Studies.



The caption read: “My nephew ran a mobile car wash, worked in my store full time and still managed to go to school and earn his degrees. All he ever wanted was to be a lawyer.”

This death came after a Wednesday morning shooting on Pitt Road. Assistant Commissioner Solomon Cash said police received a call of a shooting incident shortly after 7.30am and officers arriving on the scene discovered the bodies of two men. The victims were identified by relatives as Calvin Archer, 32, and Amal Hunter, 33.

ACP Cash added one of the victims was suspected of being involved in gang activities and also small drug peddling. Hunter had been charged for murder in the past.

Archer’s family however, said he was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, and had just left his house to visit his child.

Anyone with information on these shootings or any other crime is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.