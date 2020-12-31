Search Is On For Overdue Mako Vessel

AN ongoing search and rescue mission is underway for an overdue vessel which departed Bimini with several people on board earlier this week.

The search is being conducted by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Search and Rescue Unit, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marine Division, BASRA and United States Coast Guard.

The 29ft Mako vessel departed Freeport, Grand Bahama with eight to ten occupants and was last seen leaving Bimini on Tuesday morning, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force said.

The boat was heading to Florida, USA.

“Aerial and maritime searches along the coast lines, ocean waters, nearby cays and reefs are currently being conducted without success thus far,” the RBDF said. “Community persons have also taken part in the search and are encouraged to keep their eyes open for the vessel.”