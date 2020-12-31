Zns Worker Dies After Covid Battle

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER more than a week-long fight with COVID-19, ZNS technical engineer Valentino Obainyear died Thursday morning at the age of 62.



His death comes a day after he spoke to The Tribune from his hospital bed, detailing his experience with the deadly virus.



Obainyear said he tested positive for the virus on Christmas Eve, a situation that forced him to spend Christmas alone, away from his family for the first time in his life.

“I was diagnosed last week, it was the day before Christmas,” he told this newspaper Wednesday morning. “What happened was I thought it was just a regular cold and the feeling gone and you be back to normal, but I didn’t know it was COVID. I had to go to the hospital and they did the test and said ‘you have COVID.’”

Obainyear was determined to win his battle with COVID-19 and have a successful recovery, even crediting his family and friends for helping him to keep a positive attitude during his time in hospital.



However, the New Providence resident died the following morning after his interview with The Tribune.

Obainyear, who served as technical engineer for the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas for over 20 years, was remembered as a man who was devoted to his job and had a positive impact on all whom he met.

“It breaks our hearts. Valentino was dedicated to his job, his profession,” said Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas General Manager Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs. “He was a good person. He was a person who loved sharing his talents. He loved to train youngsters. He always gave encouraging words and we’re going to miss him.

“I’m still in a little shock, I have to say, but we’re grateful for the time that we’ve spent with him and shared his life with us here at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas and again, it’s been a rough couple of years but we will celebrate all that he’s contributed to the corporation over the years.”

Tributes also poured out on social media by close family members and friends, who said he will be greatly missed.

His daughter, Nikish Humes posted on Facebook: “My daddy left me this morning. I love you Valentino Obainyear.”

Meanwhile, Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes wrote: “What a tragedy to lose such a great gentleman like Mr Valentino Obainyear, my old media colleague and colleague at the House of Assembly. What a time in life we are in. Sincerest condolences to his daughter Nikish and the entire family on your sudden loss.”

The Kingdor National Parkinson Foundation, a non-profit organisation that Obainyear was a member of, also sent condolences.

"Valentino was a very dedicated and hardworking member of the organisation. He was willing to lend his talents and his influence in the media business to help the foundation wherever he could have. He was a truly well-mannered gentleman whom we all loved. He will be greatly missed."

Before his untimely death, Obainyear issued an appeal for Bahamians to take the virus seriously.

He said: “You have to take this COVID very, very seriously. A lot of people look around and feel as though it wouldn’t happen to them, it will happen to other people. But this COVID is real and it will attack you.

“A lot of people talking (negative) about the vaccine saying the vaccine this and the vaccine that but it's not until you get it that you’d wish you had it.”



Obainyear leaves behind a wife and several children.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 cases stood at 7,871 after an additional 14 cases were recorded. Of those cases, 1,416 are still active.

According to official reports there have also been 170 virus related deaths, with 20 still under investigation. Obainyear’s death had not been added to the official tally up to press time.