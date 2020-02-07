Police Issue Sketch In Hunt For Rapist

POLICE have issued a sketch of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary and rape investigation.

The man in the sketch has a dark complexion, is 5’7” to 5’8”, of medium build and is wearing a hoodie. Police did not say if he is wanted in connection with a recent incident. However the sketch was circulated after a woman in New Providence was sexually assaulted on Tuesday night during a home invasion in Coral Harbour.

Police said around 8pm, two men forced their way into a home and held a female resident at bay before robbing her of cash and personal items. One of the men sexually assaulted the female, before both men left the home and escaped in her grey 2008 Lexus IS-250 vehicle.

This comes after a similar incident in January on Marshall Road, where two robbers forced their way into a home and robbed the residents of cash and personal items. One of the burglars sexually assaulted a woman in the home before they escaped in one of the victims’ black 2014 Ford F-150 truck. A string of home invasions have been reported in recent weeks.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Superintendent Shanta Knowles said although police are alarmed, they do not know if these types of crime are becoming a trend. While affirming the force’s commitment to ensuring the safety of communities, she encouraged the public to be alert and vigilant.

“We have a job to do and we’re focused on doing just that – making our presence felt in the community. We will support all victims of crime….of course we will support those who were sexually assaulted,” she added.

“But we remind people to be cautious also to take precautions and not have valuables especially business places to keep large sums of cash and valuables on premises but instead and when making deposits to not have employees randomly make deposits but instead use the services of armed vehicles. Make random deposits not structured deposits where people may be watching.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991, 502-9971 or the nearest police station.