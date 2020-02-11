Two Arrests After Staff Held Hostage In Armed Robbery

Video Armed robbery scene

Two men are in custody after staff were held hostage in an armed robbery at the FML Plaza on Carmichael Road on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 8.15am, the two men entered a business dressed in white jumpsuits and claiming to be window cleaners. They held up the proprietor and a worker, and duct taped both of them.

As officers arrived on the scene, the two suspects attempted to flee and one of them fired on the officers. The officers fired back, hitting one of the men, while another officer was injured in a struggle with the other suspect.

Both men were found to have large sums of money on them.

The injured suspect has been taken to hospital.