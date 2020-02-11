Two Arrests After Staff Held Hostage In Armed Robbery

Two men are in custody after staff were held hostage in an armed robbery at the FML Plaza on Carmichael Road on Tuesday morning.
According to reports, shortly before 8.15am, the two men entered a business dressed in white jumpsuits and claiming to be window cleaners. They held up the proprietor and a worker, and duct taped both of them.
As officers arrived on the scene, the two suspects attempted to flee and one of them fired on the officers. The officers fired back, hitting one of the men, while another officer was injured in a struggle with the other suspect.
Both men were found to have large sums of money on them.
The injured suspect has been taken to hospital.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
Next time shoot to kill.....
thephoenix562 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Outstanding Police work!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Thank God no one other than the robbers was physically harmed.
bahamianson 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Robbers, seriously? Who robs at 8:15 am . It's called traffic guys.
bogart 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Excellent work Police...!!! Looks at left side of door there seems Security Alarm Protection sign on wall behind iron bars. Seems why prices are at these levels to cover cost of Security alarm and strong iron protection store door. Seems arcross the island have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on Security devices just trying to operate business.Just more difficult to do business.
shonkai 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
This little shop had "large sums of money"? At 8:15AM? Was the injured officer also taken to hospital? Who shot the door, police or suspects? If they were by the door, were they already fleeing or trying to come out?
TalRussell 22 minutes ago
I think I just might have this one - figured out?
The holdup bandits comrade thugs - either are experienced surveillance skills - or begs the question - if they could've had advance intelligence their being a strong potential Thousands Dollars being kept at Passport Visa Photo Store does smells strong possession prior knowledge?
