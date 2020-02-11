Two Women In Hospital After Shooting

TWO women are in hospital following a shooting inside a business on Carmichael Road Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 7pm. Police said the two women were inside a business on Carmichael Road west of Gladstone Road, “when they heard a loud bang, moments later, they realised they were bleeding, injured from pellets of a shot gun.”

The women were taken to hospital where they are listed in stable condition. A male employee of the establishment was arrested and taken into custody. Police also recovered a 12-gauge shotgun from the scene.

Police also said officers recovered an illegal firearm from the streets of New Providence on Sunday, February 9.

Shortly after 9pm, officers from the South Central Division were in pursuit of a vehicle on Farrington Road. A short time later the vehicle came to a stop with the occupants fleeing into the Chippingham area. The officers chased the men on foot, but they evaded capture. Officers recovered a .45mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition from the scene. No one was arrested in this incident.