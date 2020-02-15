Police Investigate After Man Reported Missing Found Dead In Grand Bahama

Police on Grand Bahama are investigating after a man from Lewis Yard who had been reported missing was found dead on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 6pm, officers of the Central Detective Unit discovered the body of the man at his residence. Foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in this investigation to call them at 350-3106/12, 911/919, or call their nearest poloce station.