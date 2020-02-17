Updated: Dead Body Found In Rubbish Bin

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police made a gruesome discovery on Friday when the body of a missing man was discovered stuffed inside a bin at a home in the Lewis Yard area. The discovery was made shortly after 6pm on Friday.

Supt Brian Rolle, the officer-in-charge of the island’s Central Detective Unit, said a woman came to CDU and reported that a male relative had been missing since Wednesday.

He said officers accompanied the woman to a residence in Lewis Yard.

“Officers entered the residence and found a male stuffed into a bin,” Supt Rolle told reporters at the scene Friday evening.

The deceased is believed to be in his early forties, he added.

“As a result, we have an investigation underway into what is suspected to be a murder,” Supt Rolle said.

The man’s body was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While police said foul play is suspected in the matter, an autopsy will be carried out to determine the man’s official cause of death.