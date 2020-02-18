Boating Show To Donate $110k To Ranfurly Home

All proceeds from an upcoming yacht, boating and marina showcase will be donated to the construction of a transitional home on the grounds of the Ranfurly Homes for Children.

The Bahamas Charter Show, which will be held from February 27 to March 1, will aid an initiative that is part of Ranfurly’s Step programme. This is designed to give young adults aged 18 and over a platform for the next phase of their lives.

The Bahamas Charter Show, which is being organised by Worldwide Boat, an international charter company, is hoping to raise $110,000 towards the effort.

The inaugural event is being held in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Association of Bahamas Marinas and The Pointe.

Katja Kukovic, Worldwide Boat's charter director, said: “We want the event to make a very tangible contribution to the local community, and so we decided to donate all the proceeds from the boat show to Ranfurly.

"We thought of Ranfurly because it is very close to our hearts. I have been involved with foster care over the past five years, and I know the struggle that children who transit to adulthood from foster care face. We hope to continue this contribution to Ranfurly every year; after every boat show."

Joey Premock, Ranfurly Homes for Children's vice-president, said the donation was sorely needed. “The Step programme is new in the country. It is something new that we can take on and something we are hoping will grow in the foster care system in The Bahamas,” she said.

“The occupants of the pod will live there with minimal rent and still be able to be mentored as they take the next step in their lives. Once they are 18, and they are no longer a part of social services, it is very tough for them to go out into the world after they were cared for. It is something that is desperately needed.”

The Bahamas Charter Show, which is designed to bring more yachting business to The Bahamas, will attract 22 yachts, 55 brokers and 107 crew.