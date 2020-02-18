For Second Straight Season, Bj Hits Owls' First Homer

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

BJ Murray has made a habit of opening day heroics for the FAU Owls baseball programme.

For the second consecutive season, Murray hit FAU’s first home run of the season, and helped the Owls open his sophomore season with a three-game sweep over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The season debut was suspended over the course of two days because of a rain delay, but Murray got the Owls out to a quick start in game one.

He singled in the first inning to plate the game’s first RBI and his two run double in the fourth highlighted four runs for the Owls in the inning. They took a 5-0 lead before rain stopped play on Friday night following a 52-minute delay. Play resumed Saturday at 1:30pm and Murray’s momentum continued following the break. He hit a two run home run to left field in the sixth inning and finished the day 3-5 with five RBI and one run in the Owls’ 8-4 win. He finished one triple shy of the cycle.

Murray – who had three hits and three RBI in all of 2019 as a freshman – had three hits and five RBI in the opening game of 2020.

The Owls won game two 9-5 and concluded the sweep with an 8-2 win in game three.

FAU comes off a season where they finished with a 41-21 record, won home the 2019 Conference USA regular season title, made it to the finals of the C-USA Championship, and advanced to their fifth NCAA regional in the last seven years.

Though six Owls moved on to MLB organisations, six starting position players return for the 2020 campaign, three of which were named Preseason All-C-USA: League coaches picked the Owls second in the preseason poll.

The Owls saw their run come to an end in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Regionals.

They gained an at large bid to regionals as the No.29 ranked team in the country. FAU was selected as the No.2 seed in the Athens Region. They opened with a 13-7 loss to Florida State before a 10-6 win over Mercer to advance before they were eliminated by Georgia.

In his freshman season with the programme, he appeared in 19 games with six starts.

In the first appearance of his collegiate career, he hit a home run and scored two runs in a win over Cincinnati on February 15.