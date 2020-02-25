Unwanted Invasion

EDITOR, The Tribune

Re: Observation of illegal immigrants agitating for Ownership/Bahamian people’s Crown land.

A few hours ago, while having lunch at a local fast-food eatery in downtown, Nassau, I was accosted by a customer, wanting to discuss the caption and actually the concept of caption was his idea. After I told him that people like him needs to write the papers more often, so that the nation could see some of how the people are feeling about this invasion, especially of Caribbean nationals, etc. He was not convinced that he ought to write, but that I should write for him, since I had done so before. Okay I will write with what you have to say, okay he said.

This is his account. I am a middle aged man as you can see. Yes, I see. I have been around as I worked on numerous cruise ships playing music and travelling the entire Caribbean. What I saw there, those people watched their culture as a hawk watches over her young. Not in this country, The Bahamas. The music for example, you cannot play Bahamian music in no country of the Caribbean…and The Bahamas is not in the Caribbean, but the North Atlantic Ocean, with Bermuda as you know, probably. This is not the case in The Bahamas, you can literally play anything, any kind of music and some that I have been hearing has profanity as the lyrics…which used to be against the law. Even on public service jitneys, some of the drivers plays them and could care less who adult, old person, or children hears the songs.

I want to shift a bit about the Crown land situation in our country, and how the illegal immigrants put the government in court trying to get legal possession of land referred to as Crown land, land owned by The Bahamian people. This is the only country in the world, where such a thing can happened. There is no way in the world, you could come here, or in any other country as an illegal foreigner and sue the government for possession of the people’s Crown land…and what is more serious, and the courts entertain applications put forward by lawyers. Sir, I wanted to say more, but, please ask them to print what I just said, we are disappointed in the government and the entire system, that is allowing these immigrants to do what they do to the Bahamian people.

Editor, there you have it, coming out of the mouth of another disgruntled Bahamian taxpayer.

FRANK GILBERT

(For) Disgruntled Bahamian

Nassau

February 22, 2020.