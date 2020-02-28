Honouring Women Leading The Way

A GROUP of Bahamian women were honoured as female political “firsts” at a ceremony at St Joseph’s Church Hall on Monday.

Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle, and Patricia Minnis, wife of the prime minister, attended the event.

The ceremony was part of a summit for women put on by the Women United Political Subcommittee, in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development’s Department of Gender and Family Affairs.

The honourees were: first female leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler Turner; first female Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt; first female Member of Parliament and first female Attorney General Dame Janet Bostwick; first female Speaker of the House Italia Johnson; first female chairman of a political party, Englerston Member of Parliament Glenys Hanna Martin; first female registered to vote, Rubyann Cooper-Darling; and first female leader of a political party, S Ali McIntosh.