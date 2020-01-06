Dames: Officers Who Violate Their Oath Will Be Relentlessly Pursued

By NICO SCAVELLA
NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday cautioned police officers to never mistreat or abuse civilians, as officers who “violate their oath of office” will “continue to be relentlessly pursued” by the powers that be.
Mr Dames, speaking during the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s annual church service, said the government will not “condone” any law enforcement officer “acting outside his or her authority”.
He further charged that the country’s law enforcement agencies have “no room” for rogue officers who not only “betray the public trust”, but put their lives and the lives of their colleagues in “grave risk”.
Mr Dames’ comments comes amidst the the public outcry against a series of videos showing police officers beating civilians with nightsticks at the 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade.
Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson has said the RBPF’s Complaints and Corruption Unit is investigating the actions of the officers seen in the videos, which have since gone viral on social media.
When questioned on the issue yesterday after the service, Mr Dames said he has not gotten the opportunity to scrutinise the videos as he was under the weather.
However, he insisted that the government is “not out to cover for anything or anyone”, and does not condone police officers breaching their oaths.
“We’re not going to condone any law enforcement officer acting outside his or her authority; there’s no room for that, not in the Royal Bahamas Police Force or the Royal Bahamas Defence Force; not in any of these agencies,” Mr Dames said. “That goes counterproductive to what we’re seeking to achieve.
“…We will defend officers who were acting in accordance with the law, but not those who are acting outside of it and in breach of the law. And hence the reason why we now have the group set up to review complaints against police officers to ensure that they are being investigated fairly and people are being heard.”
Mr Dames then referred to the government’s intention to sign a $690,000 contract with a “global industry leader” to provide the RBPF with body and dash cameras sometime this month. “…This is. . . an attempt by our government to bring about a higher level of transparency to which we would have never seen in this country before,” he said of the initiative.
“And so this is a clear indication we’re not out to cover for anything or anyone. I often say to officers you have to take your oath seriously. Not because you wear the uniform means that you have special privileges. That’s not so. As a matter of fact, what it means is that you’re held to a higher level of accountability.”
Mr Dames added: “This is the world we’re living in today. One time ago you did something and there was nothing to show for it. But we’re living in an era now where everybody has a cellphone. And every action, there’s a potential of it being reported. So this speaks to this whole question of judgement. Knowing that, and still doing nonsense speaks to a bigger problem. But we’re not going to condone that; we’re not going to condone that whatsoever.
“We’re not going to condone any actions that go against what these officers would have taken an oath (to uphold).”
Prior to making those comments, Mr Dames admonished police officers to “resist the temptation of being corrupted”, as bad cops “betrays the public’s trust”.
“Police officers serve the public,” he said. “The power of the police to fulfill their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions and behaviour, and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect.
“Never mistreat or abuse any member of the public at any time. This job is simply about service to the Bahamian people.”
He added: “Remembering whom you work for also means that you must resist the temptation of being corrupted. Bad cops put their own lives and the lives of their colleagues in grave risk. Officers who violate their oath of office will continue to be relentlessly pursued.”
TalRussell 21 hours, 14 minutes ago
It can be said much certainty that it would've been spoken much authority that pre Hurricane Dorian's eye having positioned itself for hours over the Abaco's - that a large contingent comrade Abacoians, mutually shared the same opinion for Comrade Marvin to be the red shirts heir apparent be moving on up PMO, replacing colony's First Viscount Hubert Minnis. You can't male this move on up PMO, up, you just, can't.
ThisIsOurs 20 hours, 21 minutes ago
dash cameras for which noone will ever have time to review video apparently. one week later and noone in command has seen one video.
SP 18 hours, 57 minutes ago
Firstly, Mr. Dames needs to stop ignoring this mammoth problem and admit we have had this serious, well-known problem of police mistreatment and abuse of civilians forever!
The culture of police abuse stems back to the British and have escalated for the worse after their departure.
Pindling, Ingraham, and Christie administrations condoned and even encouraged police brutality 110% as did former police commissioners. Cops act as a group of out of control thugs, routinely terrorizing, and extorting civilians without fear of consequences.
TalRussell 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades from and among the elected MP's, senators and government officials of both two mainstream political parties colours, have long “violated their oath of office” when it comes to their relentlessly abusing colony's Financial Disclosure Law, by not filing on time as prescribed under criminal act, oh yes, even among prime ministers, right, minister?
OMG 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
They will be lost or, broken in no time at all and you can bet no money or thought has been given to repair or maintenace.
sealice 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Dames you gonna need ALOT more officers then to chase down all the crooked ones you already Got!!!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
still hasn't condemned the actions at junkanoo
