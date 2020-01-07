Ex-Bahamasair Chair's Surprise Over Us Block

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

An ex-Bahamasair chairman has expressed surprise that required upgrades to three of the national flag carrier’s jets were not “readily dealt with” prior to them being barred from flying to the US.

Valentine Grimes, who headed Bahamasair’s Board under the last Christie administration, said: “I sincerely wish the management and board at Bahamasair all the best in dealing with the matter. I, along with the country, look forward to them resolving the issue expeditiously.

“I would have thought that it would have been a matter that could have been readily dealt with prior to the deadline. I continue to look forward to Bahamasair making positive strides, as it ought to, in assisting The Bahamas in developing to the next level.”

Bahamasair’s three older 737-500 jets were unable to fly to the US as of January 1, 2020, because they have not been fitted with the necessary flight tracking technology required by industry regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

ADS-B (Automatic dependent surveillance - broadcast) equipment needs to be installed on the planes, which have been diverted to servicing Bahamasair’s domestic and other international routes until this happens.

The installations will cost $195,000 per plane, and were supposed to have been completed through one aircraft being outfitted every month between September and November last year. However, Bahamasair is alleging that the initial supplier, to which it paid an initial $200,000 deposit, was unable to deliver and only informed it of the situation after the third aircraft deadline was missed.

This prompted a scramble to locate another supplier, which has promised to source the necessary equipment and complete the installations by end-January. The FAA’s requirements have been known of by the global aviation industry since 2010, leading many observers to question why Bahamasair left the upgrades until the last minute.

Tommy Turnquest, Bahamasair’s current chairman, explained that the installations had been awaiting a decision on whether Bahamasair will keep its aging 737-500 fleet or upgrade via purchases of new aircraft. This was also the rationale given by Opposition leader, Philip Davis, on Friday for why the upgrades did not take place under the former Christie administration.

Mr Grimes, who chaired the airline for that administration, said he “honestly doesn’t know” why the sourcing of the necessary technology took so long. “The board that I was a part of has been out of there for some two-and-a-half plus years,” he said. “I am aware that the matter was, as far as I was aware, being dealt with when I was there. So I was somewhat disappointed that it has not yet been finalised.

“I think Bahamasair has a very, very important role to play in the upward development of our country. I enjoyed the five years I spent there as chairman of the board. I was very happy to work with the management and I look forward to it continuing to progress.”