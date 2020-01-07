Two Students In Hospital After C V Bethel Stabbing Incident

TWO students were injured and are in hospital after a stabbing incident at C V Bethel Senior High School Tuesday.

Police did not name the school, but said a group of male students were involved in a fight at the East Street South school at around 11am.

One of the males produced a sharp object, stabbing one 14-year-old student and another 16-year-old student.

Both boys were taken to hospital. Police said the older of the two is listed in stable condition while the younger boy is in serious but stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy is assisting police with their investigation.

C V Bethel School has previously been the site of violence.

Last January, a teacher suffered injuries after he was involved in an altercation with students on the campus. The incident left teachers traumatised and raised safety concerns at the campus.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 11am, police said a man was standing outside a vehicle on Pine Yard Road, off Fox Hill Road, when he was approached by man, armed with a firearm who shot him.

The injured man was able to jump into the vehicle where he was transported to hospital.

He is listed in serious but stable condition.