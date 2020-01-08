No Quick Solution To Hospital Beds Crisis

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday that the issue of bed shortages at Princess Margaret Hospital will not be resolved until emergency care services at the Elizabeth Estates and South Beach clinics have expanded and renovations at PMH’s emergency department have been completed.

“There has been movement, but the problem (of bed shortages) is not fully corrected,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Ministry of Health yesterday.

“The only thing that’s going to correct it will be to get the emergency department renovations completed and to get the Elizabeth Estates and South Beach alternative options completed and those projects are moving along.

“At the same time, we need to upgrade the services there so people can go there as opposed to going to Princess Margaret Hospital…Once they’re completed, then we should see a reduction in the number of people who perceive that there’s a real bed shortage.”

The health minister added that with remediation of the several wards at PMH, the problem of not having sufficient beds at the hospital will be rectified.

“So, the Accident and Emergency (Department) right now continues to be challenged with admitted patients who have no beds in which to be housed,” he said.

“And so as a part of the remediation project, we have accepted a gift from, I think it’s the Beck group, to assist in the remediation of the Children’s Ward and we will provide the financing to go ahead and repair the old Intensive Care Unit and the Male Surgical Wards.

“So, unfortunately, there will be a significant amount of simultaneous construction going on at Princess Margaret Hospital, specifically to address these issues. We have a number of challenges, but we’re pleased to say that we’re now actually able to affect those improvements.”

Compounding the issue of bed shortages at PMH, as noted by Dr Sands, is the challenge of boarders.

“We continue to have an issue with boarders and this issue of boarders is a complex matter. There’s seldom a day that goes by that someone is calling to complain that the hospital is asking for my mummy, my daddy and my aunty to go home and I’m not ready for them to come.

“Understood, but the longer that someone who has been discharged remains in the hospital, that means that someone else mummy, daddy or grammy can’t get a bed in the hospital and so we all have to play our part.

“It may not be convenient for you to take some time off to deal with your loved one, but the fact that that person is occupying a bed that they don’t necessarily need means that somebody is being inconvenienced.”