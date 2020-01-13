Travis Munnings Has Big Debut

By Renaldo Dorsett

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TRAVIS Munnings had a successful debut to his pro basketball career and provided La Rochelle Stade Rochelais the offensive output they needed to contend in France’s NM-1 League.

Munnings finished with 24 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, 4-6 from three-point range and added five rebounds in La Rochelle’s 55-44 win over Stade De Vanves Saturday.

The NM-1 League is the third-tier division of basketball in the country.

“Travis is a player who had very good stats in the American 1st division,” said Grégory Thiélin, La Rochelle coach. “He is a complete player, capable of doing everything. Excellent passer, he will be expected everywhere on the scoring.”

The team improved to 7-11, 11th place in Pool A.

Munnings originally signed with ADA Blois Basket 41 of the France -ProB League - the second tier division in July, but was released at the end of the preseason in September before he played a single game. He becomes the latest Bahamian national team member to join a French club in recent years following Kino Burrows, Dominick Bridgewater, Zane Knowles, Jonathan Augustin-Fairell and Michael Carey.

Munnings was invited to pre-NBA Draft workouts with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves before eventually going undrafted.

Munnings concluded his four-year Warhawks career and reached several milestones as a senior. As a senior, he averaged 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 44 per cent shooting from the field and 36 per cent from three-point range.

After testing the market last spring and facing evaluation from scouts and coaches, Munnings withdrew from the NBA Draft and decided to return to the ULM Warhawks for his final year of eligibility.