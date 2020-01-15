Dasani & Powerade To Hydrate Olympic Hopeful Ken Mullings

THE Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC) is proud to hydrate Bahamian decathlon athlete Ken Mullings.

Mullings recently shattered the national record in the heptathlon at the Purdue Gene Edmonds Memorial Invitational and achieved the No. 2 world ranking in the event.

As a result, he is a rising star in the Bahamian athletic community.

The University of the Bahamas junior and Olympic hopeful has competed at the international level for a number of years, and CBC is thrilled to keep him refreshed with Dasani and Powerade throughout his 2020 athletic journey.

“Ken is an exceptionally talented Bahamian athlete and we are extremely excited to see him continue to make the Bahamas proud,” said Karla Wells-Lisgaris, CBC brand manager.

Wells-Lisgaris also noted that since meeting Mullings, he has impressed the CBC team with his passion, commitment and drive.

“We met Ken last year and were immediately taken with his positive outlook and his willingness to help those around him.

“This became evident during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, when he helped us assist those in need. It is always a pleasure when you come across a young man who is so focused, yet so humble and kind.”

Mullings is currently training diligently in a bid to make the Bahamas Olympic and North American, Central American & Caribbean Championships (NACAC) teams.

When asked about his Powerade and Dasani partnership, Mullings said:

“I am excited to have the support of Caribbean Bottling.

“And I hope to work hard, perform the best that I can, and hopefully bring home gold, this year.”