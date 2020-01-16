Bethel's Return Remains Unclear

By Rashad Rolle

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration gave no answers about Commodore Tellis Bethel’s job status yesterday despite the scheduled end of his three-month vacation leave.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames did not respond to calls or messages. Neither Commodore Bethel nor Deputy Commander Raymond King, the acting commodore, could be reached.

Communication representatives throughout the administration and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force offered no comment.

Eugene Poitier, permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, immediately hung the phone up after telling The Tribune: “I have no comment about anything concerning Mr Bethel and I’m very busy, okay.”

Commodore Bethel began his leave on October 15, 2019. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis claimed this reflected his administration’s policy of not letting officers accumulate so much vacation leave that they require substantial payments before they retire.

Captain Samuel Evans, former deputy commander of the RBDF, was forced into retirement in October. He was paid out the remainder of his contract. In November, he dismissed Dr Minnis’ claim about accumulated leave as disingenuous. The administration is facing lawsuits from officers at the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Department of Corrections who say the government illogically used its vacation leave policy to sideline officers it wants removed from leadership positions.

In the past three months, Mr Dames has declined to give answers on what the future holds for Commodore Bethel.

Asked Tuesday about the RBDF chief’s expected return to work, he said: “We shall see.”

“As we move each day, we will certainly keep you appraised,” he said. “We want to be respectful to the commodore. We want to be respectful to other officers within our law enforcement agencies as we should be.”

In a lawsuit filed recently, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kendal Strachan asked the Supreme Court to declare the forced leave he took last year as administrative leave and not vacation leave. He wants the court to declare his transfer to the Ministry of Social Services unlawful.