Swimmers Off To Fast Start In Ncaa

SEVERAL of the country’s elite swimmers at the NCAA level got the 2020 segment of their season off to successful starts with individual and team wins.

The No.16 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels scored a 163-131 win over Navy and Lilly Higgs was at the forefront of the dominant win.

Higgs won the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:17.41 seconds and placed second in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:03.11.

“I think the women’s team was really dominant today,” head coach Mark Gangloff said after the meet.

“To watch them go out there and do their job...was a lot of fun to see and kind of sets us up really nicely for the next couple of weeks.

Albury Higgs helped her South Carolina Gamecocks to a 180-113 win over the East Carolina Pirates. Higgs won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke with times of 1:04.15 and 2:18.09 respectively. She was also a member of the 200 medley relay team that won in a time of 1:43.04.

Jared Fitzgerald and Division II’s No.14 ranked Tampa Spartans scored a 142-62 win over Florida Tech and a 145-60 win over Keyser University.

Fitzgerald was a member of the winning 400 medley relay against Florida Tech. He went on to win the 100 freestyle against Keiser in a time of 45.27 and joined the first place 200 freestyle relay team.

Davante Carey and McKendree University defeated Washington in their latest meet, 156.5-123.5. Carey won the 50 backstroke in a time of 23.18. He was also a member of the first place 200 freestyle relay team with a time of 1:22.59. He also swam as a member of the 400 medley relay team which finished first in 3:21.79.