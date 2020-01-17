Don't Be Too Quick To Dismiss Pledges, Warns Forbes-Smith

By DENISE MAYCOCK

KATHERINE Smith, managing director of Disaster Reconstruction Authority, has expressed her dismay over criticisms about pledges made during the Hurricane Dorian Pledging Conference held on Monday.

While speaking to reporters in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, she said critics should “be careful” of “vilifying” people in the media about the pledges they have offered. “We really should be very careful what we say about people who come to pledge. We should not criticise people and their pledges, we should be thankful and grateful for whatever they are pledging,” she said.

She was referring to criticisms concerning the offer by P3 Group, which put forward $975 million in financing for various projects..

Philip “Brave” Davis, leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, had expressed scepticism over the $1.5 billion in pledges.

“Let us strip down how this $1.5bn is made up,” Mr Davis said on Tuesday. “I daresay, when you talk about donors, you are expecting donations to be made without strings attached. So I would ask (the prime minister) to identify the donors, identify the conditions on what donations are being made and we need to separate what is borrowed from what is being donated and then we would understand what the true import of the exercise (on Monday) produced.”

PLP deputy leader Chester Cooper said the borrowing rate of the proposed $975m in funding is a concern.

“We would like to know why this route would be any more feasible than a national investment bond that would allow Bahamians to participate,” Mr Cooper said on Wednesday. “The structure of any potential deal must also be carefully vetted and due diligence done in P3 and the finances.”

However, Mrs Forbes-Smith indicated some of the backlash may be premature, as no decisions have been made yet and a full breakdown of the pledges will come soon.

“No, we have not decided on any kind of financing with respect to loans at the moment. But we have to be careful how we are accusing and how we are vilifying people in the media about their pledges. I mean, it is very sad because we want to continue to encourage our local and international donors to continue to work with The Bahamas,” Mrs Smith said.

She stated there was nothing “sinister” about the Pledge Conference.

“Just on the issue of the $1.5 billion is really for people to understand that it was not just cash. I know there has been a lot of talk in the media about P3 Group who pledged $975 million, and that was not pledged in cash.

“But the Pledging Conference is no secret. Whatever was pledged is being worked out now and will be publicised, I believe (Thursday),” she said.

She added: “There is nothing sinister about the Pledge Conference - we should be a grateful people to the organisations and entities who came and pledged.

“The IDB has to figure out the several billions of dollars that are really necessary for the rebuilding of this country. And so, we are happy and pleased and appreciative of persons who are prepared to support the government and people of the Bahamas.

“We need as much as technical support in this journey of recovery, rebuilding, and resiliency, and what we get is well appreciated.”

Mrs Smith said that Bahamians should be grateful people are willing to support the Bahamas in this effort.

She indicated that there are a number of disasters around the world, including the earthquake in Puerto Rico.

“People are moving to the next disaster. It is important for us as a country and an Authority to let the world out there know that, yes, the Bahamas is on its way back to rebuilding, but we also continue to need the support of the international community and local community. And Bahamians abroad have really jumped in and been very supportive. There are so many people out there willing to help,” she said.

